14 Of The Fastest Pickup Trucks Ever Made

When you think about pickup trucks, you usually think about work. Trucks are tailor made for towing, hauling, and getting around in the grass and dirt. The idea of the most powerful trucks usually conjures of visions of something like the Ford F-450, which can tow 40,000 pounds. Pickup trucks have long been measured by their ability to haul and transport mixed with how pleasant they are to work in. For that, the modern pickup truck has quite nearly perfected the recipe.

However, some trucks can also go really fast, much like a sports car. They don't hold a candle to the fastest cars you can buy today but having a truck that pulls a quarter mile in under 14 seconds is a different kind of powerful. Some trucks, like the Rezvani Hercules 6X6 Military Edition come equipped with 1,300 horsepower engines that can really help it move. Currently, the fastest truck in the world is the Volvo Iron Knight and its 2,400 horsepower engine. Let's take a look at some other speedy trucks that you can take to a drag strip and not be completely embarrassed.