Does The Ram 1500 TRX Have The Same Engine As The Charger & Challenger Hellcat?

Digging through facts and figures will show you that the RAM TRX and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, it seems that they are, in fact, the same engine. Both engines have a compression ratio of 9.5:1. In addition, they both also use a cast-iron engine block with aluminum cylinder heads and, of course, the legendary hemispherical combustion chambers that inspired the name "Hemi." So, while the name "Hellcat" does not carry over to the TRX, the engine certainly does.

Some folks may be curious about why the RAM TRX makes less power than a Challenger Hellcat, considering the powerplant is the same. That's actually an interesting lesson in backpressure, as the difference in power stems solely from the length of the exhaust needed for the RAM TRX vs the Challenger. The truck's long and complex exhaust system changes the backpressure enough to cut out five horsepower. So, while the Challenger Hellcat originally came with 707 horsepower, the TRX "only" has 702 horsepower.

It is worth noting, though, that newer Hellcat models got a power increase to 717. Considering it's the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, RAM TRX owners can likely get a custom tune and upgrade parts like the supercharger pulley if they really feel like they want that extra power. With a 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, though, you might think twice about whether or not you need more power.