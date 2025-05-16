Why Tracking How Many Ford GT40s Were Made In The 1960s Proves So Difficult

The need for the GT40 arose because of Ford's desire to build a vehicle to directly compete with Ferrari, a legacy chronicled in books, films, and popular media ever since. As a result, GT40s are among the most recognizable race cars in history — though they are certainly not all the same. Estimates put the number of Ford GT40s in the original effort to overcome Ferrari at 105 cars, split into a dozen prototypes, and the differences don't end there.

Even within the same Mark variant teams changed components as new parts became available. For example, early GT40s feature various aerodynamic and bodywork alterations performed by Ford and Shelby to optimize its shape, which means that many feature different panels and other parts depending on the year. Similarly, Marks can be subdivided into various categories, such as: which cars were produced where, road and racing variants, and which used certain components like specific engines. Not all of the GT40s from the 1960s were even called "GT40."

It's not impossible to catalogue all of these discrepancies, but it does prove challenging to research a specific car's history when, for instance, it's a Mark IV that looks completely different to another Mark IV. This effectively makes each GT40 unique, and a challenge for restoration.

