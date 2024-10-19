How Much Is A Ford GT40 Mk III Worth & How Many Were Made?

In the automotive racing arena, Ford's game-changing GT40 is about as iconic as a single car can be. The vehicle's development and on-track feats have, of course, been well-documented over the years and even served as inspiration for the Oscar-nominated 2019 drama "Ford v Ferrari." If you're unfamiliar with the story, the short version is that Ford developed the GT40 with legendary auto designer Caroll Shelby for the sole purpose of beating Scuderia Ferrari at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans road race — which it famously did in 1966.

Advertisement

Ford continued the GT40 racing program for the better part of the ensuing decade, developing various builds of its celebrated racer through 1969. After the GT40 dethroned Ferrari at Le Mans, Ford even produced a limited, street-legal run of the racer, dubbed the MK III. Yes, getting the MK III street legal meant making a few changes from the MK I, with the modified two-door coupe boasting a longer tail, functional windows, and raised twin headlights, among other features.

The MK III also got a slightly downgraded engine, though it was still pushing a recorded 306 horsepower. As the MK III is the only street-ready model GT40, you'd be correct in thinking it's worth a few bucks on the open market these days. Per Hagerty, a 1967 MK III in good condition could fetch around $3.6 million in the right atmosphere. Understandably, the price only goes up from there, depending on the vehicle's condition and mileage.

Advertisement