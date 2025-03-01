What Is The Difference Between Nissan And Datsun?

Until 1986, the name "Nissan" wasn't as well-known as it is today outside of Japan. That's because between 1958 and 1986, with a few exceptions you couldn't get a Nissan if you were a foreign customer. Instead, you got a Datsun — including the best Datsuns ever made – until Nissan phased out the name in a costly move to consolidate its marketing under a single banner.

The reason "Datsun" was never used in Japan has to do with its pronunciation. The name relates to the original DAT motor vehicle, named for the initials of the fledgling company's three original investors (surnames Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi, or DAT), and called Datson, or "Son of DAT." The term "son" in Japanese, however, spells the kanji 損, which literally means "loss, unprofitable." As such, while outside of Japan it's pronounced "Dat-sin" or "Dat-son," the Japanese wording is spelled ダットサン, or "Datto-san" — meaning "Mr. Fleeing Rabbit" –to avoid the controversial pronunciation.

Other than the name, though, is there any measurable difference between a Datsun and Nissan? And why was the Datsun name used at all? Let's dive in and check it out.

