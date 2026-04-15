7 Of The Most Powerful American Engines Ever Built

If there's one thing the American automotive industry is probably best known for, it's engines. Big ones, too, with plenty of classic, high-speed muscle cars from the 1960s sporting 400 cubic-inch V8s making healthy amounts of power. But while those engines that gearheads may look back on with fondness were very capable in their heyday, they're not really all that powerful compared to what American automakers have to offer now.

Engines like the 426 HEMI might be iconic (and deservedly so, might we add), but its advertised 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque pales in comparison to big-power modern V8s from the likes of GM, Ford, and Dodge. These automakers have continued pushing the horsepower envelope forward with each passing decade, breaking past barriers that engineers working in the '60s and '70s probably thought were outright impossible.

American carmakers don't have a monopoly on big, high-performance power plants, of course. Some of the world's most powerful V8s, for example, are the products of European automakers and their engineers. But that's another topic for another time; for now, let's dive into the world of high-power American engines and see just how crazy they can get.