12 Of The Highest-Revving Engines Ever Released In A Production Car

One of the key downsides of mass electrification in the auto industry is that the joy of pushing a car to its redline might one day be lost. Future enthusiasts might not be able to revel in the soundtrack of a combustion engine at its limit, be that a mighty V12, a thundering V8, or even a screaming rotary. However, that day is a long way away — longer than many enthusiasts might assume, in fact.

Performance car makers are continuing to push the boundaries of combustion engine performance, and with that comes ever-rising redlines. Some of the latest supercars and hypercars come with rpm limiters that many would have considered for race cars in decades past. While there are in fact a small number of older models that can rev just as high, most of the very highest revving cars have been unveiled in the last decade or so.

These 12 cars are all among the highest revving production cars ever built. Many are highly limited special editions, with production runs in triple or even double digit figures, and prices that are far out of reach for all but the wealthiest collectors.