Everything You Need To Know About Chevy's Big Block Engines

While there is some contention surrounding who produced the first muscle car, we can all agree that Chevrolet was certainly in the mix of it all during America's earliest muscle car days. In an effort to turn up the heat during the late 1950s, Chevy developed its first big block in '58, the W-Series. The first of these was the 348, also dubbed the "Special Turbo Thrust," and it packed up to 350 horsepower depending on the application. Following this came the 409, which quickly soared in popularity, thanks in part to the Beach Boys' hit song "409," but due to the impressive performance it kicked out on drag strips up and down the country.

From here, the Chevrolet big block story explodes, with the golden era of muscle cars kicking off right as Chevy begins to really dive in headfirst and explore the true power potential of big block V8s. The soaring popularity of Corvette and Camaro models saw power outputs and engine capacities seemingly growing year-on-year, fueled by a hunger for victories on the track. These were well and truly the "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" days, and so Chevrolet's big block family grew exponentially, resulting in a performance lineage that now stretches across six decades.