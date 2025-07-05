Chevy 632 Big Block: What Does The Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

Chevrolet is no stranger to the big block, having built multiple during the golden era of the muscle car in the 1960s and 1970s. The automaker hasn't lost its way over the decades, either, debuting one of its most powerful big-blocks ever in 2021 — the 632. Specifically, this large lump is called the ZZ632/1000, and while that may read like a printer's part number, the name can be pulled apart and decoded.

The 632 part refers to the big-block's displacement of 632 cubic inches, or 10.4 liters. The largest big-block V8 engine ever fitted to a production car was the 500-CI Cadillac engine of the 1970s, which goes to show just how hefty this crate engine is. The "1000" part of the name relates to this engine's output, although Chevy is selling itself a little short here, as the engine actually churns out 1,004 horsepower to be precise.

You won't find this under the hood of any production Chevy models, not even the hypercar-rivalling Corvette ZR1 and recently released ZR1X. That's because Chevy only sells the ZZ632/1000 as a crate engine. That said, although Chevrolet does list it on their site, it doesn't include a price. Other outlets, such as GM Performance Parts, do mention a price and will hand over one of these incredible 10.4-liter engines in exchange for $38,065.56 at the time of writing. That's marked down from the retail price of $48,802.02.