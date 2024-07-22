What Engine Does The Camaro ZL1 Have Under The Hood & How Much HP Does It Have?
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most powerful version of the sixth generation of Chevrolet's pony car. The Camaro ZL1, along with all other Camaros, went out of production in January 2024, making the 2024 model year its last. The Camaro ZL1 was introduced in 2012 and has been available for thirteen model years. It started with 580 horsepower and has grown to 650 in its final version.
The engine used in the Camaro ZL1 is the supercharged 6.2-Liter LT4 V8 that was also used in the previous Corvette C7 Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V and carries on in the current Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the new Escalade V. In the Camaro ZL1, the LT4 puts out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It uses an Eaton 1.7-Liter supercharger, is direct-injected, and features variable valve timing for better fuel efficiency. The final ZL1 engine was built by Billy Burke at the GM Performance Build Center on October 16, 2023.
ZL1 transmission options include a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters, which was co-developed with Ford. Acceleration is slightly faster with the automatic, which can do the 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds, compared to 3.7 for the stick. MSRP for a Camaro ZL1 Coupe is $72,100 and $78,100 for the Convertible, but dwindling supplies and special models produced during the final year may make it difficult to find a new one at that price at a Chevrolet dealer. Fortunately, there are many Camaro ZL1s available in the used market.
The origin story of the Camaro ZL1
The first Camaro ZL-1 (with a hyphen) was created in 1969 thanks to Chevrolet's Central Office Production Order (COPO) system, which let dealers order non-standard powertrains for fleet vehicles. GM also had a rule that only Corvette, large cars, or big trucks could have an engine larger than 400 cubic inches.
Fred Gibb, an Illinois Chevy dealer who wanted to beat Chrysler's HEMI engines in drag racing, used COPO to evade these restrictions. Gibb discovered the ZL-1 engine, an upgraded, all-aluminum version of the L88 iron-block 427. The ZL-1 was developed for Can-Am racing and was used to great effect by Jim Hall's Chaparrals. Rated at 430 horsepower, the engine actually put out 550 on a dyno! Gibb placed a COPO order for 50 1969 Camaros with the ZL-1 engine (50 cars was the sanctioning body's minimum requirement to include the Camaro ZL-1 in competition) and the rest is history. A total of 69 ZL-1s were produced, making this the rarest of Camaros.
These 1969 ZL-1 Camaros ran 10-second quarter-miles on drag slicks, due to their monster motors and a bare-bones approach to the rest of the car. The only options added were the cowl induction hood, heavy-duty suspension, springs, and radiator, positraction 4.10 diff, transistorized ignition, and front disc brakes. Every car had a black interior. Exterior colors were Hugger Orange, LeMans Blue, Dusk Blue, Fathom Green, and Cortez Silver. Today, these cars bring prices of anywhere from $159,000 to $1,094,500 at auction, based on condition and mileage.