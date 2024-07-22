What Engine Does The Camaro ZL1 Have Under The Hood & How Much HP Does It Have?

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most powerful version of the sixth generation of Chevrolet's pony car. The Camaro ZL1, along with all other Camaros, went out of production in January 2024, making the 2024 model year its last. The Camaro ZL1 was introduced in 2012 and has been available for thirteen model years. It started with 580 horsepower and has grown to 650 in its final version.

The engine used in the Camaro ZL1 is the supercharged 6.2-Liter LT4 V8 that was also used in the previous Corvette C7 Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V and carries on in the current Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the new Escalade V. In the Camaro ZL1, the LT4 puts out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It uses an Eaton 1.7-Liter supercharger, is direct-injected, and features variable valve timing for better fuel efficiency. The final ZL1 engine was built by Billy Burke at the GM Performance Build Center on October 16, 2023.

ZL1 transmission options include a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters, which was co-developed with Ford. Acceleration is slightly faster with the automatic, which can do the 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds, compared to 3.7 for the stick. MSRP for a Camaro ZL1 Coupe is $72,100 and $78,100 for the Convertible, but dwindling supplies and special models produced during the final year may make it difficult to find a new one at that price at a Chevrolet dealer. Fortunately, there are many Camaro ZL1s available in the used market.