Why The Legendary Dodge Viper Is One Of The Most Difficult Supercars You Can Drive

The Dodge Viper has a reputation for being powerful, brutish, and particularly scary to drive. But why? In 1992, when the Viper was introduced, it produced 400 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque — admittedly, not much compared to some of the 1,000-horsepower monsters being made today. The Viper's power came from a massive 8.0-liter V10, though, and that engine was raw and unrefined with hot exhaust pipes running right underneath the door sills. Reviews at the time noted just how bad the V10 sounded, with each of the two exhaust pipes carrying an uninspiring five-cylinder noise alongside the car. The exhaust pipes didn't just sound bad, they were also dangerous: Step out of the car without caution after a long drive, and you were liable to seriously burn your legs if you touched them. Dodge even printed a warning on the door sills to make sure drivers knew about this problem.

On top of the aggressive powerplant and hot exhaust, the Viper wasn't equipped to keep drivers very safe or comfortable either. Traction control, airbags, stability control, and even anti-lock brakes were all left off the build sheet. It had no windows, either. A canvas top was meant to shield you from the elements, but it was thin and not very useful, and Dodge didn't offer any sort of hard-top. Oh, and the only door handles were on the inside. Generally, the Viper wasn't very concerned with usability or friendly performance — just outright speed. Over several generations, and with some improvements over time, the Viper became a fan favorite, but it wasn't exactly approachable in the beginning.