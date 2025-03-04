Every Dodge Viper Generation Ranked From Worst To Best

Let's be real here, there's no such thing as a "bad" Viper generation. Back in 1992, if you dropped a cool $52,000 on a new sports car that wasn't a Corvette, people might raise an eyebrow if they weren't particularly keen on cars. If you then showed them a V10-powered, bright-red Viper RT/10, they'd probably understand. Such was the impact of the first Viper, a car defined by its exotic lines, spartan features, and utterly unforgiving performance.

Ranking such a car requires one to determine what defines a Viper when compared to other contemporary sports cars. What sort of philosophy did the original design team hold for this beast? The answer rests with none other than Carroll Shelby, a consultant during the earliest concept phases, who partnered with Dodge from 1982-1989. His efforts led to the design archetype of a vehicle which boasted a combination of modern technology in a minimalist implementation, coupled with a large engine mated to a lightweight chassis reminiscent of the Cobra. In a sense, much like the Shelby Cobra, the Viper was simple and raw by design, intended as a rebirth of the true American muscle car following the end of the Malaise Era.

Therefore, this list reflects the adherence to this philosophy which defines the Viper's character as one of savage, undiluted power in a road car. Power isn't everything, however, as each model must be usable as an actual regular vehicle as well. So how do each of the generations stack up against each other in this light?