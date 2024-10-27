Every Non-Dodge Vehicle Powered By The Viper V10 Engine

The Dodge Viper V10 is an and 8.0 or 8.4-liter engine — depending on generation — developed primarily by Dodge in America. However, this high-performance engine has been used in a wide variety of vehicles, from cars such as the Dodge Challenger to motorcycles. The engine was designed explicitly to provide the most possible performance for its displacement. It outputs somewhere between 400 and 645 horsepower, depending on the build. The engine was so successful that other companies began to buy the engine from Dodge to use in other car models — some with minor or even significant modifications to improve power and performance.

Despite being naturally aspirated and lacking a turbocharger or supercharger, that didn't stop the Viper V10 from being one of the most powerful engines in the world during its production run. The engine's unique sound profile and signature growl made it an iconic and recognizable sports car engine that enthusiasts wanted to get their hands on. Here are some of the non-Dodge cars that were equipped with the Viper V10 engine.

[Featured image by Ammar shaker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]