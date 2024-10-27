Every Non-Dodge Vehicle Powered By The Viper V10 Engine
The Dodge Viper V10 is an and 8.0 or 8.4-liter engine — depending on generation — developed primarily by Dodge in America. However, this high-performance engine has been used in a wide variety of vehicles, from cars such as the Dodge Challenger to motorcycles. The engine was designed explicitly to provide the most possible performance for its displacement. It outputs somewhere between 400 and 645 horsepower, depending on the build. The engine was so successful that other companies began to buy the engine from Dodge to use in other car models — some with minor or even significant modifications to improve power and performance.
Despite being naturally aspirated and lacking a turbocharger or supercharger, that didn't stop the Viper V10 from being one of the most powerful engines in the world during its production run. The engine's unique sound profile and signature growl made it an iconic and recognizable sports car engine that enthusiasts wanted to get their hands on. Here are some of the non-Dodge cars that were equipped with the Viper V10 engine.
[Featured image by Ammar shaker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Bristol Fighter
Bristol Cars was a British supercar manufacturer that operated between the years of 1945 to 2011. The company primarily focused on low-volume production of hand-built luxury cars. The company would eventually dissolve in 2011 after suspending manufacturing. A new company was formed from previous executives for the purpose of selling off their assets to Kamkorp, however, this company was eventually liquidated to pay creditors a few years later.
One car produced during Bristol's lifespan was the Bristol Fighter, which debuted in 2004. The car used the Viper V10 engine to produce a 200-mile-per-hour supercar that went for function over form, leading to a slightly unfashionable design for a real marvel of a car. The Fighter was taller and narrower than the supercar standards of the time, but it made up for the odd shape with an impressive drag coefficient of a mere 0.27. It was also smaller and lighter than many other supercars of the time, weighing in around 3,500 pounds.
[Featured image by Edvvc via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0 ]
Spania GTA Spano
If British supercars aren't hitting for you, there's always the Spania GTA Spano — a limited-edition supercar manufactured by Spania GTA in Spain. Car experts believe no more than 100 Spanos were manufactured by Spania, though it's unclear if Spania is still in the car business at all. While the Spano's engine isn't a strict, out-of-the-box Viper V10, the car does use a modified version of this Dodge engine in its build for the Spano.
Depending on the production year, users who bought a Spano may find one of several modified Viper engines in their car. As a country, Spain is not a primary producer of supercars: Since the decline of Pegaso, Spain has largely been removed from the supercar market, which is dominated by Italian carmakers at the moment.
The Spano's power plant is pretty exceptional. After modifications, users are looking at a power output of 780–925 horsepower, equivalent to a typical F1 racer. The car's chassis is made from a carbon monocoque frame, built from titanium and graphene to give it superior rigidity, while also making the car lightweight.
VLF Force 1
When looking at American sports cars that came equipped with the Dodge Viper V10 engine — other than the Viper itself — one needs to look no further than the VLF Force 1. This ultra-limited production sports car was the brainchild of designer Henrik Fisker, former GM chairman Bob Lutz, and businessman Gilbert Villarreal. The car debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in 2016, where it was announced that the trio were planning a limited production run of 50 vehicles.
Two models of the car, including the one shown in Detroit, took mere weeks to produce, and Lutz claimed that the initial development of the car required an injection of only $10 million to produce the supercars. The initial 50 cars were intended to be distributed through the Keating's Viper Exchange dealership, as per an exclusive agreement with Ben Keating. However, the car itself was not limited to an exclusivity deal. Despite the perceived success, only five of the 50 intended cars were ever produced, and no moves to revive the car have been made.
Alfa Romeo Zagato TZ3 Stradale
Another super-limited run car equipped with the Dodge Viper V10 engine is the Alfa Romeo Zagato TZ3 Stradale. Only nine of these cars were ever produced by Alfa Romeo, and they were designed and released to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the company's founding in 2010. The car took an entirely different approach from previous iterations of Alfa Romeo Zagato cars, and represented the second phase of the Zagato Programme. Unlike other Zagato models, which weren't necessarily designed to be street legal, the TZ3 Stradale was specifically designed to be driven on public roads without issue.
The TZ3 StradalTe used the 8.4L Viper V10 engine as its power plant, and was largely based on American principles of car mechanics and designs, especially when compared to other Alfa Romeo cars. It was touted as the "first American Alfa," and the whole car is based on the design of the Dodge Viper, mixed with the Italian notion of "bellazza necessaria," or a "beautiful necessity."
[Featured image by el.guy08_11 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]
Millyard Viper V10
Allen Millyard is a British engineer and custom motorcycle builder who has built several iconic, one-off motorcycles with unique parts and exceptional specifications. One of those bikes is the Millyard Viper V10, which is a motorcycle that uses the Viper V10 engine as its powerplant. This bike is capable of speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour. The whole motorcycle's weight is more than 50% engine; the bike weighs 1,200 pounds total, and the engine alone weighs 700 pounds.
The engine's V10 cylinder configuration allows it to output around 500 horsepower. Millyard claims that his goal was to reach a speed of 250 miles per hour with the bike, and so far, it has been officially clocked at a speed of 207 miles per hour at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground. Millyard has achieved at least one world record with his Viper V10 custom motorcycle. In May 2023, Millyard and TV presenter Henry Cole rode tandem on the bike and reached a speed of over 183 miles per hour, beating the previous tandem ride speed record by two miles per hour.