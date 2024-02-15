Did You Know Dodge Offered A V10 Powered Challenger From The Factory?

Few cars are quite as revered in the automotive arena as the Dodge Challenger. The automaker debuted its famed pony car at the height of the 1970s muscle car era. Despite a pause in production between 1983 and 2008, the Challenger has remained a part of the muscle car conversation ever since. With the help of models like the famed Black Ghost, it's also developed quite a reputation among the street-racing set.

The Challenger's legacy grew when Dodge re-introduced their famed muscle car in 2008, with speed-loving enthusiasts re-discovering its almost peerless street-level power. In 2010, Dodge opted to kick the Challenger's legendary power into the stratosphere when it tasked its Mopar team to fit the vehicle with a V10 engine. They did so with a model based on an 8.4 liter V10 designed for another famous muscle car, the Dodge Viper. The result was the Challenger Drag Pak. While the same engine pushed the Viper's horsepower to around 600. In the Challenger, it punched up to 630 hp, though some speculated it was capable of as much as 1300 hp.

Those numbers made the largely amenity-less two-speed Challengers with the Drag Pak fit for actual NHRA racing. That fact alone made it surprising that Dodge actually made the vehicle available for purchase to the general public.