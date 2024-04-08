Dodge Is Still Selling New Vipers, Even Though They've Been Discontinued For Years

American automaker Dodge conceived the Viper sports car as a barebones performance machine bereft of side windows, air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. It didn't even come with cupholders, but the Viper has all the necessary ingredients for a banging good time behind the wheel — provided you are leisurely with your right foot.

What matters is a stomping naturally aspirated V10 engine in the front, a manual transmission in the middle, a rear-wheel drivetrain, and a grinning human behind the wheel. Unfortunately, Dodge Viper production ended in 2017 after 25 solid years of V10-powered madness, but it doesn't mean certain enthusiasts have forgotten about one of the most iconic American sports cars to grace showrooms.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) — now a part of auto giant Stellantis — recently unveiled its first quarter 2024 U.S. sales results, and one number stood out: It sold one Dodge Viper, despite the vehicle being discontinued.