Is Dodge Really Making A 2025 Viper?

The last time we saw a new Dodge Viper was in 2017 when the fifth and final generation hit the streets with as many as five different special editions: Viper 1:28, Viper GTS-R, Viper Snakeskin Edition GTC, VoooDoo II Edition ACR, and Dodge Dealer Edition ACR. Every one of the 215 special editions sold out in two days.

Advertisement

Consumers had a veritable cornucopia of options that combined exceeded 50 million. With 16,000 exterior options and another 24,000 for the striping, you literally had an entire paint store library of colors to choose from. Then, there were the 16 interior trim possibilities, 11 wheel alternatives, seven aero packages, four different suspension options, and three brake setups.

The Viper's all-aluminum naturally aspirated 8.4-liter V10 engine – one that has powered a number of non-Dodge vehicles — cranked out 645 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, which at the time was the largest production engine with the most torque available in a passenger vehicle. The SRT model hit 206 mph, while the ACR version reached 177 and had a zero to 60 mph time in the mid-3 second range.

Advertisement

Heck, even the first model year Viper (1992) was so wild it's hard to believe Dodge built it. It had no side windows, lacked a proper roof, and the side-exit exhausts could burn you if you weren't paying attention. When Dodge decided to axe the Viper (with roughly only 32,000 made during its 25-year lifespan), there were likely just as many cheers as wailing and gnashing of teeth from hardcore fans.

So, to answer the question we posited in the headline — no, Dodge is not making a 2025 Viper — even if the online world is overly convincing it's true.