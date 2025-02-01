Every Car Powered By The Chevrolet 454 Big Block Engine

Few vehicle phrases roll off the tongue as beautifully as 'Chevy 454 big block.' This selection of words can and has put a smile on many a car enthusiast's face for decades, owing to how good the 454 is. Chevrolet has been around for a while, 113 years, to be exact, and in that time, it has debuted vehicles and vehicle parts that have more than shaken the automobile industry in the right way. From a few motors considered among the most iconic big block engines ever built, like the Vortec 8.1, to some of the most successful Chevys in the automaker's history, Chevrolet has always had a way of making products that stick. This is where the 454 comes in, an engine that, while no longer in production, was so good that the company fitted it in 14 vehicles.

Chevrolet introduced the 454 in 1970, presenting a piece of machinery that would win many hearts across the globe and rocketing the Camaro, Corvette, and Chevelle to several race wins. However, that doesn't mean that these were the only cars to receive the venerated engine. Let's examine the 454's engine specifics and which cars came with it fresh off the factory line.