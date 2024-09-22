How Much HP Does A Chevy 454 Big Block Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?
Introduced in 1970, the Chevy 454 — affectionately known as the Rat Motor – was the largest displacement Chevrolet engine to enter the big-block engine showdown of the muscle car era. At 454 cubic inches, it delivered more cubic inches than Chrysler's 426 HEMI and Ford's 429 Boss big blocks, and it generated ample power in the Corvette with the LS6 454 engine rated at 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque.
While those big-block competitors have fallen by the wayside, the Chevy 454 soldiered on in production model Chevrolet cars and trucks for several years following the collapse of the golden age of muscle cars. The venerable Chevy 454 would even see a return 20 years after its introduction in a production performance vehicle of sorts: the Chevrolet 454 SS pickup truck. The 454 SS had a peak of 255 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from the Gen V 454 in 1991, but even that iteration is now 30 years old.
Chevy continued to use the Gen VI 454 in heavy-duty pickup trucks, large vans, and motorhomes until the early 2000s. The L29 454, also known as the Vortec 7400, in these applications made up to 290 horsepower. While the 454 was discontinued for production use, it never really went away for good.
Chevy 454 crate engine specs
Chevrolet produces two complete 454 crate engine variations and a short-block version, sold through GM Performance and made available online by Gandrud Auto Group. In addition, BluePrint Engines, a producer of custom GM-compatible engines, provides other 454 big-block options. All the Chevy 454 engine options listed here feature the same 4.25-inch diameter cylinders and 4.00-inch crankshaft stroke as the original.
The Chevy 454 short-block option, priced at $5,481.69, provides the same four-bolt main cast-iron engine block and rotating assembly as the $8,971.76 454HO complete crate engine option. The internals include forged-steel crankshaft and connecting rods, as well as forged-aluminum pistons.
The 454HO crate engine adds rectangular port cast-iron cylinder heads with 118cc combustion chambers to deliver an 8.75:1 compression ratio. Topped with a dual-plane intake manifold ready to accept your carburetor, the 454HO is capable of producing up to 438 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque.
With 469 horsepower and 519 lb-ft of torque, the GM Performance ZZ454 crate engine is priced at $10,095.22. Its aluminum cylinder heads feature oval ports and smaller 110cc combustion chambers, delivering a compression ratio of 9.6:1.
BluePrint Engines provides its GM Big Block Compatible 454 crate engine as a long block for $8,699; a complete carbureted engine for $9,399; or with fuel injection for $10,499. Featuring a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinder heads, the BluePrint 454 provides 460 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.