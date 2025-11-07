Power Lovers Rejoice: The 1,000-HP Hellephant HEMI Crate Engine Is Back

After a few years of electrified muscle cars, the Dodge and Ram brands have been undergoing a pretty significant HEMI revival in recent months. In response to customer demand, Ram brought back the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine to its Ram 1500 pickup line, and there are persistent rumors about Dodge bringing the V8 back to the new Charger, which is currently offered with only turbocharged six-cylinder or battery electric powertrains.

While it remains to be seen exactly how far the HEMI revival will go in terms of Stellantis' upcoming production vehicles, hardcore Mopar enthusiasts and V8 horsepower junkies alike will be happy to hear that Direct Connection (Stellantis' aftermarket performance division) is in the process of relaunching a couple of its high-horsepower HEMI crate engines. One of these two is the 1,000-hp supercharged HEMI known as the Hellephant. The relaunch of the Hellephant comes as part of a reinvigorated V8 performance push from Dodge that also includes a new Drag Pak version of the 2026 Dodge Charger powered by a race-bred V8.