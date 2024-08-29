Flat-Plane Vs. Cross-Plane Engine Cranks: The Biggest Differences Explained

There are many ways to categorize engines. What differentiates an inline-6 engine from a V6 engine if they have the same number of cylinders? What is the difference between a big block and a small block engine? There's a lot more that goes into engine design you can distinguish them by. One of those ways has to do with the engine's crankshaft. Without a crankshaft, the engine would not be able to take the energy created by the engine's combustion chamber and transform it into motion that allows the wheels on your car to spin. One might assume that there is only one way for an engine's crankshaft to work, but that is not the case.

In actuality, there are two different crankshafts: flat-plane and cross-plane cranks. No matter what kind of engine you are looking at, be it a V8 or an I4, you will be dealing with one of these crank designs. Although the goal of these two is nominally the same, the differing designs make them ideal for certain situations. Let's break down what exactly makes each of these cranks unique, examining the pros and cons of each crank, and maybe we will see why one has become so much more popular.

[Featured image by Malchick743 (ALJMW) via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]