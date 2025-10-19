5 Of The Most Powerful Engines Put In Chevy Corvettes, Ranked By Horsepower

Chevy has built some of the most iconic engines in the history of the automobile. Whether it's the small block V8 that has powered more cars than any other in history, or the myriad engines that powered Chevy's most famous muscle cars, only a few other automakers have reached the peaks that Chevy has. One of the most recognizable cars in Chevy's lineup is the venerable Corvette. It has everything you would want in a sports car. It's fast, has a distinctive design, and some of them are so rare that the closest any of us will get to driving one is seeing them in pictures.

However, more than anything, the Corvette is known for being fast. Throughout its history, the Corvette has always been one of the fastest American-made production cars. Chevy knew that drag racers would enjoy the car fairly early on and built models tailor-made for the experience. The Corvette Z06 model can trace its roots to the early 1960s.

Little has changed over the years, and today's Corvette still houses the most robust engine in Chevy's lineup. So, which engines have been the strongest? Below are five of the most powerful mills ever put into a Corvette. As technology improves, so have horsepower numbers, so don't be too surprised that all the engines are from recent Corvettes and not from older generations.