5 Of The Most Impressive Muscle Cars Ever Built By Chevy

Chevrolet didn't "invent" the muscle car — that honor usually goes to Pontiac — but it was already building them. Even before the introduction of the Chevelle in 1964, Chevrolet was a go-to source for go-fast cars. Then, after the muscle car era ended and the Malaise era began, Chevrolet still produced vehicles that fit the spirit of the big-engine, intermediate-sized car for going fast in a straight line, and once performance returned in the mid-late '80s (albeit led by Buick's Corvette-smushing GNX) it has done so with regularity.

Some of the most impressive muscle cars from Chevrolet are as famous on the screen as on the track; others sit at stoplights unnoticed until it's time to school the unwary. Also, while the idea of a muscle car has changed over the years, the basic idea of a big engine in a not-so-big car is the same. With that in mind, we'll leave sleeper cars like the big 1990s version of the Impala SS off this list. What remains might contain a few surprises.