All About The Engines That Powered The 1970 Chevy Nova

The line that graphs the appeal of the speedy Chevy Nova throughout the nameplate's history is a jagged one, beginning in 1962 when Nova was used to label the uppermost trim level for the Chevy II compact sedan. The Nova's appeal peaked along with muscle car production in the late '60s, and plunged sharply with the introduction of a hatchback version in 1973. The Nova badge was resurrected in 1985 as part of GM's partnership with Toyota, but the Corolla-based NUMMI Nova only lasted a few years before becoming the long-forgotten and discontinued Geo Prizm.

There is a long-held myth that the Nova didn't sell well in Spanish-speaking countries because the name translates to "doesn't go," but the Nova was actually a strong seller in Central and South America, and a Spanish speaker would more commonly say "No camina" or "no funciona" to describe a broken-down vehicle.

During its heyday in the Nixon years, the Nova was one of the most potent muscle cars in the market, thanks to a lineup of beefy V8 engines. 1969 was the first year the Nova name stood alone without having to tag along on the end of the Chevy II moniker, and that was also the first time that Chevy's 396-cubic-in V8 appeared under its hood. That engine came in 350 and 375 hp versions, and in 1970 the engine options were expanded beyond those two 396s.