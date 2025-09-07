5 Of The Rarest Corvettes Ever Made By Chevrolet

For 72 years, Chevrolet has been building the Corvette, which has earned its moniker of America's Sports Car in the process. The definition of an automotive icon, the Corvette has had its ups and downs over the decades, but overall, it remains a resounding success. As of 2019, Chevy has built over 1.6 million of its famous sports car over seven generations, with the eighth series currently tallying up even more sales.

As far as Chevy is concerned, every single one of those million-plus Corvettes is special, but when it comes to rarity, there are a choice few that stand out. Sure, the first year of Corvette production saw only 300 models roll off the assembly line, and given how important these cars are in the Corvette's history, those 300 are desirable and relatively rare.

Legendary nameplates like ZR1 and Grand Sport will be familiar to some, and certainly modern marvels like the C8 ZR1X are exciting, but when it comes to rarity, we're looking strictly at the number of models built, ordered from most to least. Fun fact: The rarest Corvette in history is a plain Jane base-model from the fourth generation, a period during which more than 358,000 Corvettes were produced.