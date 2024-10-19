Chevrolet Corvette ZL1 Vs ZR2: What's The Difference?

Enthusiasts would typically associate the ZL1 name with rare COPO Camaros, but the third-gen C3 Corvette Stingray got its dose of ZL1 magic in 1969. Many would refer to the C3 Corvette L88 as the "meanest" and "baddest" Corvette ever produced, and they could be right. Equipped with a big block V8 that enabled Sunray DX racing cars to grab the checkered flag at the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring, the L88 could produce up to 600 hp (with a few mods) and push the car to a 171 mph top speed.

However, Chevy introduced the ZL1 Corvette in 1969 to replace the L88. It featured performance-enhancing upgrades like an all-aluminum block, a new crankshaft, beefier connecting rods, a high-lift camshaft, upgraded pistons, bigger exhaust valves, and an "open chamber" cylinder head design. It produced upwards of 585 hp and was lighter than the L88, tipping the scales at about the same weight as a small block L46.