The Forgotten Corvette Concept Car That We'd Take Over The C8 Every Time

Before announcing the Corvette C8 in July 2019, Chevrolet had dangled a score of muscled mid-engine carrots in front of car enthusiasts for nearly 60 years.

The Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicles (CERVs) line started in 1960 with the CERV I; an open-topped, fuselage-shaped single seater that was wrapped around a 6.2-liter small-block V8 that went 206 mph (via Motor Trend). The CERV II, from 1964, was also an open-top car, but had two seats and was powered by a 550 horsepower V8 clocked at a 212 mph top speed. Over the next six years, there were six different versions of the CERV II created, with a cornucopia of setups, engine sizes, and options.

Both CERVs came from the mind of Corvette's first chief engineer — Zora Arkus-Duntov — but were never destined for production. They were strictly meant for racing (via Motor Trend). Then came the CERV III, which debuted at the 1990 Detroit Auto Show.

It looks nothing like the first two CERV versions, and instantly exudes street legal and production ready energy. It may also look familiar to those who know their Chevy concept cars, because it bears more than a passing resemblance to the Chevrolet Aerovette concept developed more than a decade earlier. It, too, was a mid-engine design from Arkus-Duntov.

Motor Trend says the CERV III evolved out of the 1986 Corvette Indy concept car. Still, one has to wonder with such eerily similar body stylings, if the Aerovette didn't play as much of a part in its development as the Indy concept.