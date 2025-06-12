Every Place Chevrolet Has Made Corvettes Since 1953

The Chevrolet Corvette has been in continuous production since 1953, making it one of the longest-running nameplates in automotive history. But while the car itself has remained a constant presence on American roads and racetracks, the place where it's built hasn't. In fact, Corvette production has shifted multiple times over the decades, each move tied to changes in technology, demand, or manufacturing needs.

The first Corvettes ever built came out of a small, repurposed area of GM's Flint, Michigan assembly plant. Production started on June 30, 1953, just months after the Corvette's debut at GM's Motorama show in New York. Only 300 units of the C1 Corvette were made here, all by hand, and every single one was painted Polo White with a red interior. This short-run operation wasn't meant to be permanent, it was a proof of concept to test the market.

Flint's Corvette operation was low-volume and labor-intensive. It was the first mass-produced fiberglass car, and GM had to figure out how to work with it at scale. But despite the buzz, sales weren't great to start with. It wasn't until the V8 engine arrived in 1955 that the Corvette became something more than a curiosity. Flint gave the Corvette its start, but it couldn't support full-scale production. By the end of 1953, Chevy had already set its sights on a bigger facility to keep up with the Corvette's growing ambitions. This led to them shifting base, first to St. Louis, and then eventually to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

