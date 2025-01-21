What Makes A Corvette A Stingray?

The production history of the Corvette Stingray goes back to the 1963 debut of the first Corvette Sting Ray (originally expressed as two words). This car, available as both a coupe and a convertible, represented the second generation (C2) of the Corvette.

The extremely distinctive 1963 Corvette Sting Ray split-window coupe, created by legendary GM designer Bill Mitchell, was actually inspired by the aquatic stingray that moved so easily through its native habitat. The split-window coupe featured a "spine" along the entire roof, meant to suggest the stingray's tail.

This unique styling feature met with disapproval from Sting Ray drivers, who did not appreciate having their rear vision blocked. A change was made and a one-piece window replaced the split one for the 1964 model year, as well as rest of the model's run through 1967.

Since then, the 1963 Sting Ray split-window coupe's rarity has elevated its value far above its solid-window siblings. But regardless of its window type or body style, every second-generation Corvette was a Sting Ray.

