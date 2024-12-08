What Year Was The Split-Window Corvette And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The split-window Corvette is an iconic design that has become a permanent part of the Corvette lexicon. It was created at a time when styling was a very strong force at General Motors and all of its divisions.

Since its introduction at the General Motors Motorama in 1953, the Corvette has been a style leader for the Chevrolet Division. As the first generation Corvette, known as the C1, was coming to the end of its production run in 1962, the next generation C2 was being prepared. Legendary GM designer Bill Mitchell was at the helm, and he had something very special in mind for the 1963 Corvette. Mitchell took his inspiration from the stingray, an aquatic creature that moves easily through the water.

The 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Coupe used its unique split-window design to showcase a roof-to-tail "spine" that suggested the actual tail of a stingray. The resulting car was a styling tour-de-force from the moment it was introduced, but this apparent innovation was short-lived, going away for good after the 1963 model year.

