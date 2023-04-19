Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The C2 Corvette

Corvettes are given their own special designation depending on what generation it is. C1 is the first generation, C2 is the second, and so on. The most recent 'Vette generation is the mid-engine C8. The C2 generation in particular is widely celebrated. Not only is it one of the most iconic American cars to leave the factory, but one of the most well-regarded cars period, joining the ranks of the Ford Mustang, Porsche 911, and Toyota Supra.

The current Corvette is a technological masterpiece, but it doesn't have many options as far as engine choices and possible drivetrain setups go. You really only have the choice of the 6.2-liter V8 and a handful of performance options, as well as a hybrid drivetrain. The C2 is a different beast entirely with its wide array of options.

Regardless of whatever configuration it came in when it rolled off the assembly line, there's one vital fact every GM fan must know about the C2: they are very expensive in 2023. C2s are almost only collector cars nowadays, and you have a better chance of playing in the NBA, winning the lottery, and getting struck by lightning in the same day than finding an inexpensive C2 on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.