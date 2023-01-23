The Exclusive Drive Modes On The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Sports Car

As a celebration of the Corvette's 70th birthday, Chevrolet released the Corvette E-Ray, the first-ever hybrid Corvette. The e-AWD E-Ray features both an electric motor and a 6.2-liter small block V-8 gasoline engine. When combined, the hybrid powertrain is capable of producing an impressive 655 horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque, although this is split in a rather unique way. The vehicle's front axles are exclusively powered by the electric motor, producing some 160 horsepower, while the rear receives the other 495 horsepower directly from the internal combustion engine.

Chevrolet says the main advantage of the e-AWD system in the E-Ray is better handling in adverse weather and spirited driving on clearer days. The electric motor also gives Chevrolet an opportunity to expand the vehicle's capabilities in unique ways by tuning just how much power and torque is delivered to which axle. Perhaps the most novel feature that owes its existence to the electric motor is Stealth Mode, which operates the vehicle in electric-only mode for a short period of time in order to avoid waking the whole neighborhood when leaving early in the morning.