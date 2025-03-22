Chevy's C9 Corvette Release Details Are Secret, But Here's What We Think We'll See

The current eighth-generation Corvette made its debut in the summer of 2019 as a 2020 model, with a mid-engine layout for the first time in the model's history. This change made waves, and not every Corvette enthusiast was a fan. The performance of the mid-engine C8, however, was impossible to deny. And in the years since its debut, the Corvette has been upgraded significantly with multiple available powertrains and high-performance variants. On top of the standard 490-horsepower V8 model, Chevrolet offers the 670-horsepower Corvette Z06, the hybrid all-wheel-drive E-Ray, and the soon-to-arrive 1,064-horsepower ZR1. While we've been focused on the current model, the wheels of vehicle development continue to turn inside Chevy HQ, and a ninth-generation Corvette will be here before too long.

Rumor has it that the C9 Corvette will debut in 2028 as a 2029 model. Chevy hasn't confirmed that speculation nor revealed any details about the next-generation Corvette, but there are some bread crumbs that we can follow that might lead us in the right direction. I've been testing and reviewing cars for over 15 years and I've seen a lot of Corvettes come and go. I've tested C8, C7, and C6 'Vettes, and there are definitely some certainties in the Corvette world that I've learned along the way. Combine those certainties with a bit of content from the rumor mill and test tracks, and there are some potentially exciting changes in the Corvette's near future.