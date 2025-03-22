Chevy's C9 Corvette Release Details Are Secret, But Here's What We Think We'll See
The current eighth-generation Corvette made its debut in the summer of 2019 as a 2020 model, with a mid-engine layout for the first time in the model's history. This change made waves, and not every Corvette enthusiast was a fan. The performance of the mid-engine C8, however, was impossible to deny. And in the years since its debut, the Corvette has been upgraded significantly with multiple available powertrains and high-performance variants. On top of the standard 490-horsepower V8 model, Chevrolet offers the 670-horsepower Corvette Z06, the hybrid all-wheel-drive E-Ray, and the soon-to-arrive 1,064-horsepower ZR1. While we've been focused on the current model, the wheels of vehicle development continue to turn inside Chevy HQ, and a ninth-generation Corvette will be here before too long.
Rumor has it that the C9 Corvette will debut in 2028 as a 2029 model. Chevy hasn't confirmed that speculation nor revealed any details about the next-generation Corvette, but there are some bread crumbs that we can follow that might lead us in the right direction. I've been testing and reviewing cars for over 15 years and I've seen a lot of Corvettes come and go. I've tested C8, C7, and C6 'Vettes, and there are definitely some certainties in the Corvette world that I've learned along the way. Combine those certainties with a bit of content from the rumor mill and test tracks, and there are some potentially exciting changes in the Corvette's near future.
Electric possibilities
To be crystal clear, there is no confirmed information from Chevrolet about a ninth-generation Corvette. They aren't even done producing the C8 yet, so this speculation is certainly skipping ahead a few steps. That doesn't mean we can't have a bit of fun imagining what's to come, though. To set a bit of a baseline, there are plenty of rumors floating around about the current Corvette. For starters, a range-topping Corvette Zora, which has already been spotted testing, is on the horizon. We expect it to breach the 1,200-horsepower mark by using both the ZR1's twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 and some version of the E-Ray's 160-horsepower electric motor. The C9 Corvette will have a big wing, big power, and big acceleration potential.
Much of the buzz around a new Corvette is speculative, but General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed that a fully-electric Corvette is on the way. That was almost three years ago, though, and we haven't seen it yet. We also don't know if that EV Corvette will be a part of the C8 generation or debut as a C9. Finally, there's the Corvette Sedan. Some speculation is that Chevy will make the all-electric Corvette a four-door crossover to compete with vehicles like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. Or, there could be an all-electric version of the two-door Corvette, but the range would be pretty short — there isn't much room for batteries in something with the Corvette's scant utility space.
Speculating on the C9's powerplant
If there's one constant in the Corvette world, it's a V8 engine, and adding electric power to the mix might just help the V8 stick around for another full generation. It's not out of the question that all C9 Corvettes could have some sort of electrification added to the mix. Chevy has already embraced hybrid technology in the Corvette family — the E-Ray is proof of that. The upcoming Zora will likely double the number of Corvettes with an added boost of electric power, and a fully-electric version would round out the trifecta nicely. If they fit into the C8's lineup over the next few years, all three of those models would likely carry over into a ninth-generation Corvette.
As fuel economy and emissions concerns continue to shift the focus of the automotive industry away from big gas-guzzling V8s, there's a real demand for hybrid-drive performance cars that can use electric motors for faster acceleration and to balance out their overall poor fuel consumption. Depending on the future of fuel economy regulations, the Corvette may be forced to adapt. Some online chatter postulates that a twin-turbocharged V6 Corvette is possible, which could certainly meet the high-horsepower standards of the Corvette faithful. If Chevy makes a twin-turbo V6 standard at an approachable price, but offers a V8 as an optional upgrade, that could expand the Vette's appeal. Removing the V8 entirely is pretty unlikely, though. One thing's for sure: no matter what powers the C9 Corvette, it'll be fast.
Looking to history for hints
When vehicles are successful and automakers keep cars around for multiple generations, they need to be redesigned or updated with a certain degree of regularity. For sports cars like the Corvette, that often goes a very specific way. First, the all-new vehicle is introduced. Then, a beefed-up version. An updated version hits dealers a few years later, followed by a special-edition model with limited production and all sorts of upgrades. Example: the 490-hp C8 debuted in July 2019. The Z06 at 670 hp was announced in October 2021, and the 655-horsepower E-Ray debuted in January 2023. The ZR1 at 1,064 hp was introduced in July 2024.
These waves of new product information give lots of extra press to a car and help an automaker debut new tech while they prepare for the model's next generation. This is probably how the C9 Corvette will roll out too. First will come an affordable version that sets a new performance benchmark for base-level Corvettes, then a few upgrades over the years, each with more and more performance. Eventually, we'll see a C9 Corvette that transitions us into the tenth generation. There's no telling what those late-generation versions of the C9 will look like (that would REALLY be getting ahead of ourselves), but it's likely that some hybrid or full-EV versions of the Corvette will be established parts of the lineup by then.