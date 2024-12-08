8 Of The Best-Looking Corvettes Ever Designed By Chevrolet

The 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Coupe, one of the most beautiful Chevrolet models ever sold at auction, is a unique beauty because of its one-year-only split-rear-window design. The split rear window, created by GM designer Bill Mitchell, was very distinctive from the outside and permitted the use of a central "spine" that ran the length of the roof, mimicking the spine of an actual sting ray.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Sting Ray owners did not appreciate their rear view being blocked and after many complaints, a one-piece rear window was added for all succeeding years of this coupe's production. The rarity of the split window has made the 1963 coupes very desirable.

This was the first Corvette coupe, which was produced in addition to the convertible. The 1963 production numbers amounted to 10,594 coupes and 10,919 convertibles.

As the initial year of the 1963-67 Corvette, the 1963 Sting Ray came with a new fully independent suspension, which transformed the Corvette's handling. The ladder-type frame was also new, and allowed the Corvette's center of gravity to be lowered by two inches.

Drum brakes were the only type offered, with discs not arriving until the 1965 model year. The four engine options were all variations on the Chevy 327 cubic-inch small block, with outputs including 250, 300, and 340 four-barrel carbureted horsepower plus the top dog 360-horsepower fuel-injected mill.

Advertisement