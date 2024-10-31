Why Chevrolet Destroyed All But One 1983 Corvette

Chevrolet has been a staple of the roads for decades, and throughout its illustrious history has provided drivers with some truly iconic vehicles. From some immensely reliable Chevy SUVs to Chevy vehicles you simply can't get in the United States, the brand's offerings have made headlines for many reasons. One of the most prominent and celebrated rides of them all is the Chevrolet Corvette, which first took the streets by storm in 1953 and is still going strong today. However, despite the sports car's popularity, it oddly doesn't have a 1983 model year, with Chevy destroying almost all of those meant to hit the market that year.

Technically speaking, the 1983 Corvette does exist, as seen above. Unfortunately for those who wanted one, they never saw a wide release. The fourth-generation Corvette was originally intended for the 1982 model year, only to be pushed back to 1983 and later 1984 for the sake of perfecting various updates. 43 actual 1983-designated Corvette "pilot cars" were made, albeit for internal Chevrolet use in engineering, testing, and the like. With this work done, it was the standard to destroy these vehicles, and 42 of them met such a fate. In the end, only one genuine 1983 Corvette slipped through the cracks.

So, what has ultimately become of the world's only 1983 Chevrolet Corvette?