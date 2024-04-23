5 Chevrolet Models You Can't Get In America

Although Chevrolet is known as an American brand, it's owned by General Motors — a global automotive conglomerate — and has a near-global presence. On the Chevrolet website, the company lists 57 additional countries of operation outside of the U.S.

Because Chevrolet is dealing with diverse cultures and various landscapes, the company must adjust some of its iconic Chevy models to cater to the needs of people in its local communities. For example, while the massive Chevrolet Suburban is perfect for wide-open freeways and long-distance driving in the U.S., it's unsuitable for Europe's narrow, winding roads. On the other hand, tiny cars are known to not do well in the States, so it wouldn't make sense for the company to invest in producing and certifying models like these here.

We found 17 Chevrolet models that are only available outside of the U.S., from Mexico to China to Chile. Below we explore what makes five of them noteworthy.