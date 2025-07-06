This Engine Has Powered More Cars Than Any Other In History

The small-block Chevrolet V8 has powered over 100 million vehicles throughout the years, providing power for everything from high-horsepower muscle cars to workhorse pickup trucks. It's also one of the most commonly used engines for classic-car engine swaps. To put the high-selling numbers of the V8 into perspective, one of the most popular cars of all time — the Toyota Corolla — has sold over 50 million units. It took nearly 60 years for Toyota to reach that milestone back in 2021, and it continues to do well today, but even that impressive number doesn't come close to the numbers posted by the small-block V8. The V8 does have the distinct advantage of being under the hood of all sorts of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The Chevrolet small-block V8 was introduced in 1955 with 265 cubic inches of displacement. At the time, it was used in the Corvette and in Chevy's pickup trucks. In the Corvette, the small-block grew in size and later expanded in scope, powering the Camaro and Bel Air.

Cars like the Chevy Nova, Chevelle, Caprice, and even the Chevrolet Van were all powered by the small-block. Cadillacs, Buicks, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, and even the Hummer H1 all had beating small-block-V8 hearts. Depending on what you classify as a "small-block" Chevy V8, there are still several products from Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac using a variant from the same engine family today.