Every Corvette C8 Model, Ranked By HP

When the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette debuted in 2020, it was arguably one of the most shocking moments in automotive history. Up to that point, every generation of the Corvette had the engine mounted in front of the driver. Now, after more than six decades of continuous production, the C8 Corvette was mid-engined. Chevrolet pointed to the advantages in weight distribution, responsiveness, and driver visibility with this all-new configuration.

Reading between the lines, it was also likely that the C7 Corvette in range-topping ZR1 spec had reached the limits of its performance potential with a big, heavy V8 in the nose. Making 755 horsepower, that ZR1 left big shoes to fill for the Corvette C8, as engine output has been one of the most important metrics since the Corvette first landed in the 1950s. Really, with 455 hp on tap in base Stingray trim, the seventh-gen Corvette was also part of the big-shoe conversation.

So, when the eighth-gen Corvette arrived with its 6.2-liter LT2 V8, it's fair to say critics and enthusiasts alike were frothing with excitement. Corvette firsts like dry-sump oiling and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission whetted that whistle, as did notes about the C8 Stingray being the most powerful entry-level Corvette ever. It was actually just the tip of the C8 iceberg as Chevrolet has been continually rolling out increasingly potent Corvette variants since. To illustrate this, here are all the current Corvette C8 models, ranked by horsepower.