5 Of The Most Powerful Hennessey Cars Ever Built, Ranked By Horsepower

American hypercar maker Hennessey has been in the business of making really fast vehicles for over three decades. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Texas, Hennessey gained fame and notoriety for turning already powerful machines into veritable road-legal rockets. With over 15,000 cars and trucks modified since its inception, there is no doubt that Hennessey has earned a reputation for being one of the most experienced hypercar tuners in the world.

Today, Hennessey's owners operate three divisions. There's Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), which turns your regular, reasonably powerful street-legal vehicles into powerful monsters. And then Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV) specializes in designing the fastest cars in the world. The company's third division — Tuner School — is an institution that imparts the basics of automotive performance tuning to the next generation of performance tuners and supercar enthusiasts.

Given what we know about Hennessey, it's safe to assume that the company has been focused on the performance automotive space throughout its history. During this rather long period of time, the company has produced several blisteringly fast cars. Let's take a closer look at some of the most powerful vehicles that Hennesey has built, ranked by the amount of horsepower they made.

The sheer audaciousness of this list can be ascertained from the fact that the least powerful car in this list makes well over 1000 hp of power. Do note that this list only includes production cars that Hennessey made and sold to consumers and does not include prototypes and models that were announced but did not reach actual consumers.