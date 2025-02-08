Lotus Exige Vs. Elise: What's The Difference Between These Sports Cars?

The Lotus Elise and Exige are quite similar in appearance, but you'll notice a lot more aggressive features on the Exige once you take a closer look. The biggest difference can be seen on the hood and rear clam shell. The Elise comes with a soft top — although there are hard tops available — but the Exige is strictly a hard top with a functional scoop that feeds air into the intercooler near the mid-engine.

From there, the Elise dips into a flat engine cover with plastic vents, while the Exige has a raised and curved back with mesh on its openings, allowing for more room near the engine. The Elise has a back window while the Exige has basically no rear visibility. And the most noticeable difference? The Exige has a big rear wing. The sides of both cars differ in style, with many Exige models featuring mesh on the vents and bolts on the door for a more aggro aesthetic.

There are other small differences between both cars' bodies, and these can vary depending on which generation and model of Elise and Exige you're comparing. For example, older Elise models from the early 2000s have a second light on each side of the front for its turn signals, while newer generations have just the singular headlights with a sharper shape. The Exige has also changed its appearance over the years, including special edition models with unique design components like aerodynamic elements and bucket seats inside.

