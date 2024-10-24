Every Generation Of Toyota Celica, Ranked From Slowest To Fastest

While it lasted, the Celica was one of Toyota's long-running models, spanning seven generations and over 30 years of production. In that time, over 4 million Celicas were produced worldwide. If it hadn't been discontinued in the early 2000s, the Celica would be amongst the longest-running continuously sold Toyotas in the United States today. Alas, the Celica's sales dipped during its last few years. The sales slump, combined with changes in emissions standards, led to the demise of the Celica at the end of its seventh generation. Recently, rumors are everywhere about the potential return of the Celica, but Toyota hasn't confirmed any details just yet. Thankfully, that won't stop us from looking back with a bit of nostalgia and breaking down which Celica was the fastest.

Advertisement

Before we jump in, a few notes about our methodology for all you Celica enthusiasts. For starters: fastest is determined here by top speed. When top speed is unavailable, acceleration from zero to 60 mph is used — and we've included it for a bit of context — but speed takes top priority. We're also including the Celica Supra variants on this list as a part of the Celica family. Once they depart from the Celica family and venture off as Supra models only, they no longer count in the rankings. Also, we're sticking to US models only here. Foreign market cars like the Celica GT-Four are certainly rare collectibles worth lusting after, but they don't get a spot on this list.