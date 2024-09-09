What Made The 1971 Toyota Celica So Special?

The early 1970s were a transitional period for the American automotive market. The muscle car was still in its heyday, although models like the legendary Pontiac GTO, which debuted in 1964, and the equally impressive Pontiac Firebird from 1967 were starting to show their age. The Clean Air Act of 1970 brought new emissions standards to the auto industry, and stateside buyers started to devote more of their attention and dollars to inexpensive, fuel-efficient imports from Japan.

In 1971, Toyota brought the Celica to the United States in ST trim, which sat at the middle of the five offerings in Japan. The Celica ST was released mid-year with a 1.9-liter 8R inline four-cylinder engine. Toyota sold 17,000 Celicas in that partial first year, and by 1972, the company had bumped Volkswagen from the No.1 spot among U.S. import car brands. Toyota's promotional literature unabashedly advertised the Celica as a pony car, aiming it at popular American models like the Firebird and Ford Mustang, and it was affordable at $2,698 (equal to just under $21,000 today). That compared favorably to the 1971 Mustang, which started at $2,911 for the hardtop coupe and $2,973 for the fastback.

