How Toyota's Celica GT-S Was A Big First For The Automaker
Toyota is currently the highest-selling auto brand in the United States, with nearly two million vehicles sold last year. Toyota came to the U.S. in 1957, and the oil crisis of the 1970s and Toyota's lineup of small, fuel-efficient cars helped the brand topple Volkswagen as the United States' best-selling import in 1972, and contributed to its enduring popularity to this day.
One model in particular that was particularly successful for the automaker was the Celica. Toyota introduced the Celica in 1970 as a smaller version of the 2000GT supercar, marketing it as an affordable sportscar. A GT model debuted in 1974, equipped with a 1600cc DOHC engine with twin Solex carburetors. A GT liftback version was introduced in Japan in 1973 and North America in 1976, and the Celica won MotorTrend's Import Car of the Year award in 1974, 1976, and 1977.
A major update in 1978 brought another Import Car of the Year win, and another new generation came in 1982. By then, the Celica had become bigger and heavier, and Toyota added a GT-S model with stiffer suspension, bigger wheels and tires, and upgraded seats. A bigger change came in 1984, when Toyota made the Celica GT-S its first ever mass-produced, dealer-distributed convertible.
Celicas were transformed in a California factory
To turn the Celica GT-S into a convertible, Toyota enlisted the help of ASC, Inc. in Southgate, Michigan. ASC built a $5 million facility in Southern California to do the conversions, and Toyota sent specially reinforced Celica models there to be turned into sun-worshiping and expensive rarities. Fewer than 5,000 convertibles were built, and they carried a price tag of $17,669 — costing $6000 more than the GT-S coupe.
Once completed, the Celica GT-S convertible had a complex top mechanism that tilted the rear seats forward and used pantographic hinges on the trunk lid to clear space for the top to stow completely. Buyers could choose between a black cloth or white vinyl top, both of which came with a glass window with electric defroster.
The GT-S was equipped with Toyota's 22R-E 2.4 liter inline 4 cylinder engine, and a five-speed manual transmission, which propelled it from 0-60 in 11.5 seconds, and gave it a top speed of 105 mph. GT-S convertibles are still prized today despite the Celica being discontinued; one sold last month for $33,500.