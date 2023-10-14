How Toyota's Celica GT-S Was A Big First For The Automaker

Toyota is currently the highest-selling auto brand in the United States, with nearly two million vehicles sold last year. Toyota came to the U.S. in 1957, and the oil crisis of the 1970s and Toyota's lineup of small, fuel-efficient cars helped the brand topple Volkswagen as the United States' best-selling import in 1972, and contributed to its enduring popularity to this day.

One model in particular that was particularly successful for the automaker was the Celica. Toyota introduced the Celica in 1970 as a smaller version of the 2000GT supercar, marketing it as an affordable sportscar. A GT model debuted in 1974, equipped with a 1600cc DOHC engine with twin Solex carburetors. A GT liftback version was introduced in Japan in 1973 and North America in 1976, and the Celica won MotorTrend's Import Car of the Year award in 1974, 1976, and 1977.

A major update in 1978 brought another Import Car of the Year win, and another new generation came in 1982. By then, the Celica had become bigger and heavier, and Toyota added a GT-S model with stiffer suspension, bigger wheels and tires, and upgraded seats. A bigger change came in 1984, when Toyota made the Celica GT-S its first ever mass-produced, dealer-distributed convertible.