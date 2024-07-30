The 5 Longest-Running Toyota Models Continuously Sold In The US

Toyota has several long-running models that have stood the test of time both in America and around the world. Their history includes models like the Toyopet Crown which dates back to the 1950s, and models like the Toyoda Model AA which date back all the way to the 1930s. Toyota has several successful models worth recognizing, and a number of nameplates worth mentioning for their historical significance. Many of their vehicles have serious staying power, lasting multiple generations, standing the test of time in various vehicle classes. But which ones are the longest, currently-running models, and just how long have they been on sale in the United States?

Before we get started, let's go over the rules. For a vehicle to make this list, it has to be on sale currently. It also has to have been to have continuous availability in the United States. The Land Cruiser for example, would be an excellent contender having been around since 1951. It's often the flagship off-roader in Toyota's lineup and one of its most popular models. But, it has had a few gaps in its US on-sale schedule – missing individual years along the way. Then there's vehicles like the Crown, which was available in the US from 1958 to 1972, and there's one on sale now in the US, but for much of the Crown's 15-generation history, it was only available outside the States. So with all those rules in mind, which other Toyota models fit the bill?