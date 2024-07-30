The 5 Longest-Running Toyota Models Continuously Sold In The US
Toyota has several long-running models that have stood the test of time both in America and around the world. Their history includes models like the Toyopet Crown which dates back to the 1950s, and models like the Toyoda Model AA which date back all the way to the 1930s. Toyota has several successful models worth recognizing, and a number of nameplates worth mentioning for their historical significance. Many of their vehicles have serious staying power, lasting multiple generations, standing the test of time in various vehicle classes. But which ones are the longest, currently-running models, and just how long have they been on sale in the United States?
Before we get started, let's go over the rules. For a vehicle to make this list, it has to be on sale currently. It also has to have been to have continuous availability in the United States. The Land Cruiser for example, would be an excellent contender having been around since 1951. It's often the flagship off-roader in Toyota's lineup and one of its most popular models. But, it has had a few gaps in its US on-sale schedule – missing individual years along the way. Then there's vehicles like the Crown, which was available in the US from 1958 to 1972, and there's one on sale now in the US, but for much of the Crown's 15-generation history, it was only available outside the States. So with all those rules in mind, which other Toyota models fit the bill?
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 might feel like a relatively modern addition to Toyota's lineup, but it's been around for nearly three decades. The RAV4 (which is short for Recreational Active Vehicle with 4-wheel drive) was introduced as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1989. When it eventually landed on US shores in 1996, the RAV4 was a big sales hit. It was large enough to accommodate small families, but small enough to live an easy life in the city – navigating crowded streets and fitting into small parking sports. SUVs like the RAV4 (along with competitors like the Nissan Rogue and Honda CR-V) are the Goldilocks of vehicles for many Americans – they're a perfect fit for most tasks.
In the last 28 years, the RAV4 has received all sorts of awards and accolades, getting high praise from the likes of J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and Car and Driver. But Toyota hasn't let the RAV4 rest on its laurels. The current fifth-generation RAV4 has all sorts of features to be excited about, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, lots of standard safety equipment, and trim levels to fit an adventurous lifestyle. The RAV4 is a poster child for the staying power of a sensible, right-sized vehicle.
Toyota Tacoma
One of the most capable midsize pickup trucks on the market today, the Toyota Tacoma has a long history of reliability. Technically, the first generation of Toyota's midsize truck was produced from 1995 to 2004, but its roots go much deeper than its original launch date. The first Toyota pickup was called the Stout and it was introduced in the 1960s. It was eventually replaced by the Hi-Lux, another compact Toyota pickup. Toyota jettisoned the Hi-Lux (or Hilux) name in America in 1976, referring to it as simply a "compact truck" or "The Truck" which lasted until the officially-named Tacoma took its place in 1995.
The current Toyota Tacoma (technically the Taco truck's fourth-generation) is a thoroughly modern pickup truck that fully embraces the newest technology, but it also stays true to its core purpose and doesn't leave the off-road capability behind. The Tacoma offers an available hybrid powertrain, a full suite of safety aids (stuff like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning), and wireless smartphone connectivity – while also offering multiple off-road-focused trim levels like the TRD PreRunner and TRD Off-Road.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry has come in many different forms over the years. Since its introduction to the United States in 1983, the Camry has been offered primarily as a sedan, but it's also been offered as a wagon and even as a two-door convertible. There have even been performance-oriented versions like the Camry TRD (Toyota Racing Development) to help excite buyers, but at its heart, the Camry is a car you can depend on as well-built, regular transportation. The Camry is one of the most reliable sedans of all time, and it's topped the US sales charts several times throughout its history, despite critisicm over the years classifying it as a boring car.
The 2025 Camry marks the fifth generation of Toyota's dependable sedan, which is now available exclusively as a hybrid, with impressive fuel economy ratings and a spacious interior. Like the many generations of Camry that came before it, the current model offers no-nonsense approach to motoring with a number of trim levels to choose from depending on your needs. Base models offer a sensibly low price along with features like smartphone connectivity and dual-zone climate control, while upper trims offer stuff like sport-tuned suspension, upgraded stereos, and plush items like ventilated front seats.
Toyota 4Runner
Technically, the Toyota 4Runner was introduced half-way through the 1984 model year, so its first year of production is counted as a 1985 model, but no matter how you slice it, it's been on sale for quite some time. A 40-year veteran of Toyota's lineup, the 4Runner started its life as a Toyota Hilux pickup truck, which was modified via a collaboration with the folks at Winnebago Industries. At first, the 4Runner had no rear seats so it was essentially a pickup truck with a camper shell. Eventually though, it would morph into something that more closely resembles the off-road-friendly SUV we know today.
The new 2025 4Runner marks the beginning of the sixth generation of the SUV and it's gone through a number of changes throughout the years. It's added rear seats (that happened pretty early on) to accommodate more than two passengers, and it has embraced modernity with all sorts of tech and safety gear. Like most cars, it's gotten bigger, added more safety equipment, and gone through several different engine options over the years. The 4Runner is still impressively capable off-road, but with all the available creature comforts, it's more user-friendly than it's ever been.
Toyota Corolla
The Corolla is sensible, reliable, and affordable. It's one of the best-selling cars of all time, with over 50 million sold since its introduction in 1968. It goes back further than the Honda Civic and Accord, and it nearly reaches back as far as historic icons like the Porsche 911 and the Ford Mustang. It has been available as a sedan, a hatchback, and a wagon over its lifetime – all of which have offered affordable, reliable transportation. Some of the best generations of the Corolla have included high-performance rear- or all-wheel drive variants, exciting enthusiasts and making their mark on history. But, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, Corollas are best known for their reliability – a trait that is clearly exhibited in all of the longest-running Toyota models. Some reports have cataloged the high mileage of Corollas in the United States with over 600,000 miles on the odometer, while models outside the US have clocked over 2 million kilometers (1,242,742 miles).
The current Toyota Corolla is offered as a sedan or as a hatchback, with basic, efficient powertrains or fuel-sipping hybrids, and even high-performance turbocharged engines that put out preposterously high horsepower ratings. Like it has over its twelve generations, the Corolla continues to offer reasonable prices, impressive equipment availability, and dimensions small enough to navigate even the most crowded cities. Few vehicles have been as historically dependable as the Toyota Corolla.