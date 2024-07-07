5 Ways The Toyota 4Runner Has Changed Throughout The Years

As previously mentioned, the original Toyota 4Runner back in 1984 was built off the back of the Toyota Hilux — a compact pickup truck that the company had been making since the late 1960s. If you look at pictures of the original 4Runner, you can clearly see the pickup truck design and where it was modified to make it into an SUV. The roof extension that made it into an SUV was even a separate piece that could be removed. The second generation integrated the rear design of the 4Runner for a better flow from front to back, though the pickup structure was still fairly evident.

It wasn't until the third generation, which began with the 1996 model year, that the SUV fully divorced itself from the Hilux with an independent body and chassis. Design changes continued through the fourth and fifth generations, with the 4Runner becoming boxier in design over time. With the forthcoming 2025 model ushering in the sixth generation of the 4Runner, the design is changing again. The new look is a bit less boxy and a bit more rugged and sporty.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]