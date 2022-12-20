Does The Ford Raptor R Need Almost 1,000 Horsepower? Hennessy Says Yes

The Ford Raptor and the subsequent supercharged Ford Raptor R are essentially the distilled essence of the intro guitar solo from Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" and a Monster Energy drink in truck form. Likely at no point during the research and development phase of the Ford Raptor R did anyone consider whether or not a 700-plus horsepower truck capable of single-digit miles per gallon would be a benefit to the greater good of society.

Societal ramifications of a giant truck likely won't seem that important to Raptor R owners when they are too busy jumping dunes at highway speed and listening to the entirety of Megadeth's discography while doing donuts in the desert. Hennessey, noted purveyor of all things fast and Ford, took one look at the Raptor R and decided that it wasn't crazy enough. It needed more. More horsepower, more speed, and more dinosaur nomenclature. It decided to make the VelociRaptoR 1000, the world's angriest upgrade to the Raptor R.