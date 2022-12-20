Does The Ford Raptor R Need Almost 1,000 Horsepower? Hennessy Says Yes
The Ford Raptor and the subsequent supercharged Ford Raptor R are essentially the distilled essence of the intro guitar solo from Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" and a Monster Energy drink in truck form. Likely at no point during the research and development phase of the Ford Raptor R did anyone consider whether or not a 700-plus horsepower truck capable of single-digit miles per gallon would be a benefit to the greater good of society.
Societal ramifications of a giant truck likely won't seem that important to Raptor R owners when they are too busy jumping dunes at highway speed and listening to the entirety of Megadeth's discography while doing donuts in the desert. Hennessey, noted purveyor of all things fast and Ford, took one look at the Raptor R and decided that it wasn't crazy enough. It needed more. More horsepower, more speed, and more dinosaur nomenclature. It decided to make the VelociRaptoR 1000, the world's angriest upgrade to the Raptor R.
1,000 horsepower doesn't need to ask why
Clocking in at "nearly" 1,000 horsepower, the uber-Raptor is trying to be the absolute apex predator to anything with a pickup bed. The VelociRaptoR has upwards of a 40% increase in power over the now comparatively slow Raptor R. According to Hennessey, every VelociRaptoR 1000 starts life as a Raptor R where it is then fitted with a supercharger that sports a displacement of 3.8-liters. For comparison, the Dodge Charger SRT Demon's supercharger was only 2.7 liters. Hennessey claims its creation is one of the most powerful trucks in the world in terms of horsepower. It's certainly one of the most ostentatious trucks to ever wear a Ford badge.
Hennessey plans to start building the monstrosity in 2023. Pricing has not been announced yet but given the fact that the Raptor R starts at over $100,000, and Hennessey's upgrade to the Shelby Mustang costs $59,950 plus to cost of the Mustang, the VelociRaptoR 1000 makeover likely won't be a budget-friendly option.