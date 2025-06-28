13 Of The Best-Selling Tire Brands At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, opened the first store in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, with the idea to provide the lowest prices anytime, anywhere. As soon as Walmart went national in the 1970s, it quickly became everyone's favorite store for groceries and other essentials. According to official data, Walmart currently operates more than 10,750 stores in 19 countries. Aside from a wide range of products across various categories, Walmart has also become a popular place for buying new car tires. Walmart Auto Care Center is the place where you can get affordable and convenient varieties of tires for your vehicle. You can also get your vehicle's oil changed, tire alignment, battery services, and general vehicle maintenance.

From major tire brands to in-house options such as Goodyear Reliant and Douglas, Walmart has everything you need under one roof. You can visit your nearest Walmart store with an auto care center to get new tires installed or head over to the Walmart website or app and get them shipped directly to your home. The apps have an easy-to-use tire finder, where you will get a wide range of tires that are a fit for your car.

Be it a car, SUV, truck, motorcycle, ATV, golf cart, tractor, commercial truck, or anything in between, Walmart has you covered. Almost all types of tires, including all-terrain tires, mud tires, winter tires, performance tires, spare tires, racing tires, and more are available at Walmart.