13 Of The Best-Selling Tire Brands At Walmart
Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, opened the first store in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, with the idea to provide the lowest prices anytime, anywhere. As soon as Walmart went national in the 1970s, it quickly became everyone's favorite store for groceries and other essentials. According to official data, Walmart currently operates more than 10,750 stores in 19 countries. Aside from a wide range of products across various categories, Walmart has also become a popular place for buying new car tires. Walmart Auto Care Center is the place where you can get affordable and convenient varieties of tires for your vehicle. You can also get your vehicle's oil changed, tire alignment, battery services, and general vehicle maintenance.
From major tire brands to in-house options such as Goodyear Reliant and Douglas, Walmart has everything you need under one roof. You can visit your nearest Walmart store with an auto care center to get new tires installed or head over to the Walmart website or app and get them shipped directly to your home. The apps have an easy-to-use tire finder, where you will get a wide range of tires that are a fit for your car.
Be it a car, SUV, truck, motorcycle, ATV, golf cart, tractor, commercial truck, or anything in between, Walmart has you covered. Almost all types of tires, including all-terrain tires, mud tires, winter tires, performance tires, spare tires, racing tires, and more are available at Walmart.
Goodyear (Reliant and Douglas)
Goodyear was founded by Frank Seiberling in 1898 and was named after the American engineer Charles Goodyear, the inventor of vulcanized rubber. Goodyear tires are well-known globally for being the exclusive tire brand for every car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Its logo is recognizable worldwide. Goodyear has become the go-to brand of tire for anyone, be it an everyday commuter or a race car driver. Goodyear tires have been a part of several world land speed records, with the latest being set by Craig Breedlove, who achieved 600 mph in his car, the Spirit of America, equipped with tires from Goodyear.
Goodyear not only sells under its name, but it is so vast that it has 12 tire brands under its wings, including Dunlop, Cooper Tires, Mickey Thompson, and Kelly Tires, among others. Consumers can find a wide range of Goodyear tires available at Walmart. Do note that not all tires are available for installation at the Walmart Auto Care Center.
Walmart offers Goodyear tires in a variety of types, including all-season, summer, and winter tires, suitable for everything from sedans to trucks. Many Goodyear tires on Walmart are rated 4 stars or higher. If you are looking for good quality yet affordable tires, you can opt for Goodyear's sub-brands like Reliant and Douglas, which are also available at Walmart.
Cooper
Another Goodyear-owned brand available on Walmart is Cooper Tires. Over 100 years old, Cooper was founded in 1914 by John F. Schaefer and Claude E. Hart in Akron, Ohio. The company initially produced tire patches, cement, and repair kits. In 1946, it emerged as Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Proudly made in America, Cooper's Evolution M/T mud tire for North America, and its Discoverer ATT, an all-terrain tire, earned the prestigious 2019 GOOD DESIGN award over 900 competitors.
Cooper tires are especially popular among owners of cars, trucks, and SUVs. While it is an all-American brand, Cooper has some of its tire manufacturing facilities in England, Serbia, Mexico, and China. On June 7, 2021, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company completed the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a $2.8 billion deal, making Cooper one of the 12 brands under Goodyear's umbrella. You will find a variety of Cooper tires at Walmart, ranging from all-season to winter to summer tires for almost all types of vehicles, from cars to light trucks to SUVs.
One of the top-rated options sold by Walmart is the Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain tire, which boasts a 4.5 out of five star rating over thousands of reviews. If you are on a budget, the Cooper Endeavor All Season tire is an affordable option from the company, listed for $105.99 at the time of writing this piece.
Continental
Continental Tires has a history spanning over 150 years. This Germany-based tire company is one of the major competitors of Goodyear tires. Things began for Continental in 1871, when the company was established in Hanover, Germany, as the Continental Caoutchouc & Gutta-Percha Company. Fun fact: The first Mercedes was fitted with Continental pneumatic tires. Continental Tires was also the first tire company to mass-produce radial tires with the "R" letter, which has now become a global standard to designate radial tires.
Continental Tires' ContiSportContact 2 Vmax is the world's first tire to be approved for speeds of up to 360 kph and is known as the fastest road-legal tire in the world as recognized by Guinness World Records. While Continental Tires has multiple manufacturing centers in the U.S., it has a global presence with facilities in 17 countries. It is also one of the leading tire brands sold by Walmart. You will find availability of a wide variety of Continental Tires, including all-season, summer, and winter tires for different types of vehicles.
Many tires from this brand have a rating of 4 stars and above, highlighting customer trust. One of the cheapest offerings from this brand at Walmart is the Continental CrossContact LX Sport All Season SUV/Crossover Tire. The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 PLUS UHP All Season Passenger Tire is one of the best-selling tires from Continental Tires at Walmart.
Dunlop
Dunlop started in 1887 with the invention of the pneumatic tire, in simple terms, the first-ever air-filled tire, by John Boyd Dunlop. Dunlop opened the first tire factory in Dublin in 1896. In 1904 the company produced the first automobile tire with a lateral groove tred. Dunlop has now become a global tire brand, making it to SlashGear's major tire brands list of 2024.
Dunlop now has multiple manufacturing facilities across the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., Thailand, China, France, and Germany, and serves customers in over 120 countries. It is operated by two companies: the Japanese firm Sumitomo Rubber Industry (SRI) holds 25% ownership, while the American Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company owns roughly 75%.
You will find summer tires, all-season tires, and winter tires for passenger cars from Dunlop at Walmart, though all-season tires, such as Dunlop Grandtrek Touring, are more popular. There is a good range of Dunlop motorcycle tires and performance tires at Walmart. Dunlop tires are available in a variety of sizes and for a range of vehicles, from cars and SUVs to light trucks.
Kenda
Taiwanese tire manufacturer Kenda started off its journey in 1962. It initially produced bicycle tires, but in 1970 ventured into producing motorcycle and scooter tires (though it doesn't have much variety on offer today). The company opened Kenda USA in Columbus, Ohio, in 1991, and after manufacturing lawn and garden tires (1978), trailer tires (1983), and golf cart tires (1995), Kenda finally started making car tires in 2001. Currently, the company makes tires for ATVs, dirt bikes, bicycles, cars, and specialty vehicles (forklifts, go-karts, snow throwers, etc.).
Walmart also sells a good range of Kenda tires on its platform, such as Kenda Kenetica, Kenda Klever, Kenda Vezda, and Kenda ATV tires. You will find some highly rated all-season tires, all-terrain tires, rugged terrain, and mud terrain tires available for installation at Walmart Auto Care Center or for home delivery. Kenda Klever Rugged Terrain and All Terrain tires are some of the best-selling tires from this tire brand on Walmart.
The Kenda Klever Mud Terrain tire for light trucks is one of the most expensive tires from this tire brand on Walmart. The company also sells Kenda Kenetica, suitable for the 1968 Volkswagen Golf/Rabbit and 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco.
Bridgestone
Another one of the top tire brands sold by Walmart is the Japanese tire manufacturer, Bridgestone. The company started its journey in 1931 in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, as Bridgestone Tire Co., Ltd. Interestingly, the company changed its name to Nippon Tire Co., Ltd. in 1942 but reverted to its original name in 1951 and also introduced Bridgestone's flag. This tire brand entered production of passenger car tires in 1964 and established Bridgestone Tire Company of America, Ltd., in Los Angeles in 1967 to serve the customers in the U.S.
Bridgestone Tire Co., Ltd. was renamed in 1984 to Bridgestone Corporation. Currently, the company owns four tire brands, namely Firestone, SureDrive, Fuzion, and Bandtag tires. Bridgestone has numerous manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. At Walmart, you will easily find several Bridgestone tires for different vehicles such as cars, light trucks, pickup trucks, motorcycles, scooters, SUVs and more.
Bridgestone Alenza and Turanza tires are some of the best-selling tires on Walmart. The Bridgestone Potenza S001 RFT UHP Summer Passenger Tire is the most expensive passenger car tire on the platform, selling for $568.37 at the time of writing this piece.
Yokohama
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo and founded in 1917, was the first Japanese tire company to receive ISO9001 certification. It entered the U.S. market in 1969 with its first office in Los Angeles, California. In 2017, Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. celebrated its 100th anniversary. The company has won several accolades, including the 2020 iF Design Award for its ADVAN Apex tire.
Yokohama achieved a major milestone when the 100 millionth tire rolled out of its Yokohama Tire Manufacturing facility in Virginia in 2023. This tire brand has manufacturing facilities spread across the globe, including the U.S., Brazil, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, the Czech Republic, and more. As far as availability at Walmart is concerned, Yokohama tires are highly rated on the platform, and its Yokohama Geolander and Avid Ascend are quite popular among Walmart tire buyers.
Yokohama offers all-season, summer, and winter tires for different types of vehicles, such as cars, minivans, light trucks, SUVs, and trucks. The most costly tire from Yokohama at Walmart is the All-Season Commercial Tire, selling for $810.27, with the cheapest being the All-Season Passenger Tire, costing $61.59.
Pirelli
While there's a bit of concern regarding Pirelli's new tire tech that could make them illegal to sell in the U.S., it continues to be one of the top tire brands at Walmart. With over 150 years of rich history, this Italian tire manufacturer was founded in 1872 by Giovanni Battista Pirelli. Pirelli is not only popular among motorsport competitions (they are the sole tire supplier for Formula 1 since 2011), but it is also the supplier for luxury car brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Porsche, and also maintain a healthy relationship with multiple other high-end brands.
This tire brand has a presence in over 160 countries and has 19 manufacturing sites spread across 12 countries. Pirelli tires have a wide availability at Walmart, where you can purchase different types, including all-season, performance, touring, summer, and winter tires for SUVs and passenger cars
All tires are quite highly rated on the platform, with Pirelli Scorpion All Season and Pirelli P Zero tires being extremely popular among buyers. As for the most expensive Pirelli tire, the Scorpion Zero All Season Crossover tire is available for $1,010.19, while the Pirelli P4 Persist All Season tire is the cheapest at $80.94.
Travelstar
Travelstar could be a good option for those looking for affordable tires, and it is also one of the tire brands sold by Walmart. Travelstar tires are made by the Unicorn Tire Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Unicorn Tire was established in 2007 and also has several other affordable tire brands, such as Finalist, Mastertrack, Hifly Tires, Ovation Tires, and Sunfull.
Travelstar manufactures passenger tires, high-performance tires, CUV, SUV, light truck tires, and off-road tires. Walmart offers a small but good range of Travelstar tires. You can buy all-season and summer tires from the brand for different types of vehicles. The good thing about Travelstar tires on Walmart is that almost all tires have a rating of 4.5 stars, except for a very few models.
The Travelstar EcoPath Close Shoulder commercial tire is the most expensive tire from the brand on Walmart, priced at $319.95 at the time of writing. On the other hand, when it comes to passenger tires, the Travelstar UN106 All Season passenger tire is the cheapest, available for around $50.
Michelin
One of the top brands in the world, Michelin Tires is also famous for awarding some of the best restaurants in the world with Michelin Stars. Yes, a tire company awards Michelin Star ratings, which began as a guide to encourage people to travel more and buy tires. This global tire brand also owns a total of nine tire brands, including BFGoodrich, which is also sold by Walmart. Michelin secured the top position in SlashGear's best tire manufacturers of 2024 list.
With a history spanning over 130 years, this French tire brand was established as Michelin & Cie in 1889, and it was in 1895 when the company ventured into the production of car tires. Michelin has a huge presence in North America and is responsible for operating 36 production facilities in Canada and the U.S.
Almost all tires from Michelin have over 4-star ratings. The Defender 2 All Season tire and the Cross Climate2 All Weather tire are among the best-selling tires from Michelin at Walmart. Michelin sells all-season, winter, and summer tires for different types of vehicles, including passenger cars, light and pickup trucks, CUVs, minivans, SUVs, and tractors.
Firestone
Originally an American company, Firestone started as the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio, in 1900. It was founded by tire industry pioneer Harvey Firestone in 1900. Commencing tire production in 1903, the company already breached the million-dollar mark just 6 years after its formation. Firestone was also the first brand to introduce non-skid tread-designed tires, which became the norm for all highway tires. Japanese multinational corporation Bridgestone Tires acquired Firestone in 1988 to become the second-largest tire manufacturer in the U.S.
Firestone has tire production plants spread across the world, with multiple facilities functioning in the U.S. itself. At Walmart, you will find all-season, winter, and summer tires from this brand available for different types of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, CUVs, SUVs, minivans, and off-roaders. Firestone All-Season tires and Firestone Firehawks are some of the best-selling tires on Walmart from the company.
Firestone has an average of over a 4-star rating for its tires, with the FD711 commercial tire being the most expensive one and the Firestone FT140 all-season tire being the cheapest one, priced at $91.97 at the time of writing this piece.
BF Goodrich
Similar to Firestone, BF Goodrich began its journey in Akron, Ohio. The company's founder, Dr. Benjamin Franklin Goodrich, opened the first tire factory in North America in 1870. Since performance was of utmost importance to BF Goodrich, it also opened the first tire research center in the United States. Currently, BF Goodrich is owned by Michelin. BF Goodrich tires were also used on the first vehicle that crossed the U.S. in 1903.
The company claims a long list of firsts, including being the first company to introduce tubeless tires (1947), the first radial tires (1965), and the first run-flat tire (1967) in the U.S. Also, BF Goodrich is the world's first company to introduce an all-terrain tire in 1976 and the world's first to launch a 24-inch 4x4 tire in 2002.
The company's Advantage Control tire was awarded the best touring tire in our list of the 10 best all season tires. At Walmart, Goodrich tires are available for cars, trucks, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A is the best-selling tire on Walmart, and the brand has an average rating of 4 stars on the platform.
Lexani
Lexani was founded in 2001, and it is a sub-brand of Korea-based Nexen Tires. This tire brand focuses on high-performance tires, with its official website claiming to emphasize innovation, quality, and design. Apart from performance tires, Lexani is also involved in the production of light truck, off-road, passenger, and trailer tires.
At Walmart, you will find a wide range of Lexani tires, including all-season, summer, all-terrain, and highway terrain tires. Lexani tires are available for different types of vehicles. A quick glance at the Walmart website reveals that it has an average rating of over 4.2 stars, suggesting great customer satisfaction. The Lexani LXUHP and LXTR all season tires are among its best-sellers.
The cheapest Lexani tire available at Walmart is the LXTR-203 which was around $60 at time of writing. Based on customer reviews, the tires are praised for their affordability but detracted by consumers for road noise. Among the older heavyweights on this list, Lexani is a relative newcomer, with parent company Nexen operating factories in South Korea and China.
Methodology
We have included the top 13 tire brands sold by Walmart, excluding third-party sellers. This isn't an exhaustive list. Only tire brands with broad availability through Walmart Auto Care Centers and online were considered. We have examined metrics such as product range, vehicle compatibility, customer ratings, and pricing.
Tire installation at Walmart includes free mounting, tire inflation, and a 50-mile re-torque. Other service prices may vary based on location and other factors.