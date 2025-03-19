Who Owns Firestone Tires And Where Are They Made?

Firestone has been around since 1900. The company is officially known as Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and was founded by renowned businessman and tire industry pioneer Harvey Firestone. Its first facility in Akron, Ohio manufactured tires for wagons and buggies, but as the automotive industry expanded, Firestone became a dominant player in tire production. As Firestone was a longtime friend of Henry Ford, his company gained prominence after supplying original equipment (OE) tires to the Ford Motor Company. While this partnership boosted Firestone's reputation for quality and performance, the brand also did its part in growing its reach by developing new products. For instance, it introduced the non-skid tread pattern in 1909, followed by low-pressure balloon tires in 1922 and the first run-flat radial tire in 1974.

By the time Firestone celebrated its 75th year in 1975, the brand had established operations in 28 countries on six continents. But in the 1980s, the company surprised the industry when it announced that it was offloading 75% of its manufacturing division to focus on selling tires rather than making them.The announcement prompted the Japanese brand Bridgestone to step in and take over Firestone in a $2.6 billion acquisition deal in 1988. Bridgestone's $80 per share offer for Firestone bested Pirelli's of $58, and the merger made Bridgestone the second-largest tire manufacturer in the United States. Firestone is still owned and operated by the Japanese multinational corporation.