Who Owns Firestone Tires And Where Are They Made?
Firestone has been around since 1900. The company is officially known as Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and was founded by renowned businessman and tire industry pioneer Harvey Firestone. Its first facility in Akron, Ohio manufactured tires for wagons and buggies, but as the automotive industry expanded, Firestone became a dominant player in tire production. As Firestone was a longtime friend of Henry Ford, his company gained prominence after supplying original equipment (OE) tires to the Ford Motor Company. While this partnership boosted Firestone's reputation for quality and performance, the brand also did its part in growing its reach by developing new products. For instance, it introduced the non-skid tread pattern in 1909, followed by low-pressure balloon tires in 1922 and the first run-flat radial tire in 1974.
By the time Firestone celebrated its 75th year in 1975, the brand had established operations in 28 countries on six continents. But in the 1980s, the company surprised the industry when it announced that it was offloading 75% of its manufacturing division to focus on selling tires rather than making them.The announcement prompted the Japanese brand Bridgestone to step in and take over Firestone in a $2.6 billion acquisition deal in 1988. Bridgestone's $80 per share offer for Firestone bested Pirelli's of $58, and the merger made Bridgestone the second-largest tire manufacturer in the United States. Firestone is still owned and operated by the Japanese multinational corporation.
Where are Firestone tires made?
Firestone's headquarters moved from Ohio to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1992. Bridgestone then began overseeing Firestone's tire production, distribution, and retail operations. In the process, Bridgestone took over some of Firestone's global manufacturing facilities. At present, Bridgestone has 72 tire production plants spread in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, India, China, and other parts of the Pacific Rim. In the U.S., at least eight of its plants manufacture Firestone tires. They are in Wilson, North Carolina; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Morrison, Tennessee; Bloomington, Illinois; Graniteville, South Carolina; Des Moines, Iowa; La Vergne, Tennessee; and Decatur, Illinois.
Since the U.S. is a huge market, Bridgestone has been importing additional tire supplies from its other facilities abroad. A production plant in Turrialba, Costa Rica, which opened in 2009, makes tires and rubber components for the U.S. There are also Bridgestone-Firestone facilities in Canada, Brazil, and Vietnam. If you want to know where your U.S.-market tires were made, check the DOT code on the sidewall against this index of tire plants. Considering Firestone's longevity and Bridgestone's commitment to a global presence, it's no surprise that both companies made it to our list of the best major tire brands of 2025. In addition to a decent selection of all-season and highway tires, Firestone makes the Destination A/T2 all-terrain tire for trucks and SUVs.
Firestone's sponsorships and partnerships through the years
Firestone Tires has a long history of strategic sponsorships and partnerships, particularly in motorsports. Long before its merger with Bridgestone, Firestone established itself as a key player in racing by supporting competitors in the first Indy 500 in 1911. The company has remained deeply involved in motorsports since then, and eventually became the exclusive tire supplier for the NTT IndyCar Series, where cars top 235 miles per hour. In 2025, Firestone further solidified its presence in the racing scene with a three-year extension as the main sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, ensuring its name remains associated with the opening race of the IndyCar season through 2028.
Outside of motorsports, Firestone has built partnerships for environmental and community-focused causes. Together with its parent company, Bridgestone, Firestone collaborated with the nonprofit organization Tread Lightly! to support natural habitat restoration and environmental education. The initiative promoted outdoor conservation efforts, benefiting overlanders, hikers, and cyclists. The partnership aligns with Firestone's commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship.
In addition to racing and environmental efforts, Firestone has also ventured into mainstream sports sponsorships. In 2009, it became the first official tire of Major League Baseball (MLB), marking its largest non-racing sports sponsorship. Through this multi-year agreement, Firestone participated in various promotional campaigns, including sponsorship of an MLB All-Star Week event and exclusive branding rights for in-stadium All-Star balloting. This high-profile partnership expanded Firestone's visibility and influence beyond the motorsports world.