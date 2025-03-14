What Is The Top Speed Of Indy 500 Cars?

Since the race's inception in 1911, the Indianapolis 500 — under the eponymous IndyCar discipline — boasts some of the highest average speeds in all of motor racing. What began life as a requirement to average over 75 miles an hour over each quarter-mile to qualify, became a 200-plus mile-per-hour jostling match of racecraft, slipstream strategy, and sheer nerve. IndyCars developed over a century to become highly specialized machines, and today's IndyCars are certainly fast. In fact, they are the fastest single-seater class, period; outpacing even an F1 car in a straight line (though not in the corners). However, they aren't actually the all-time fastest an IndyCar ever went in a straight shot.

For that, we have to reference qualifying, where only one car is on-track at any given time and positions are determined by a car's average speed across the oval. It was during such a run in 1996 that Arie Luyendyk set the absolute top-speed benchmark, reaching 237.498 miles an hour in one lap. Over the course of four laps, he set a combined pace of a blistering 236.986 mph. And finally, his vehicle went faster than any IndyCar had ever been — 239.260miles per hour, with the help of slipstream during a practice session.

These days, most IndyCars hover around the 230 mark, with remarkably close speeds throughout the pack. In fact, the 2024 Indianapolis 500 marked the fastest qualifying speed at 234.220, set by Scott McLaughlin — and the slowest being Graham Rahal's 229.974, a difference of less than five miles an hour. Still, this begs the question: How on Earth do engineers get these cars to go that fast?

