More Indy 500 Wins & F1 World Titles Were Powered By Ilmor Engines Than You Realized

Open-wheel racing is as much a competition in engineering as it is in skillful driving. The engines that power Indycar and Formula 1 race cars are intricately designed machines that must support hours of high-intensity driving at a stretch. Honda and Chevrolet provide engines for Indycar, and Ferrari and Mercedes currently make the engines used by seven of the 10 F1 teams. Red Bull's in-house outfit Red Bull Power Trains provides power units for Red Bull and VCARB, and Alpine is still a Renault works squad.

One name that doesn't get mentioned on TV broadcasts but has been a critical player in the development of championship engines on both circuits is Ilmor Engineering, a company that was founded in 1983 by engineers Mario Illien and Paul Morgan. The two partners teamed up with General Motors and Roger Penske and built an eight-cylinder turbocharged Indycar engine under the Chevrolet brand. Al Unser took the Ilmor engine to the track in 1986, and the following year Mario Andretti won the Long Beach Grand Prix in an Ilmor-powered Indy car.