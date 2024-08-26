F1 Points System Explained: How It Works (And How It's Changed)

This weekend's Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix marks the series' return from the annual summer break, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to snap a four-race winless streak — his longest since 2020 — in his home country's race. The three-time defending champion won four of the season's first five contests and looked to be well on his way to a fourth straight driver's title, but his mid-season slump and a recent surge by McLaren's Lando Norris has turned this season's championship fight into a bona fide battle with 10 races left in the season.

Advertisement

Going into this weekend's action, Verstappen's lead over Norris stands at 277 points to 199, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third with 177. The Formula 1 points system is used to award the driver's and constructor's titles, and has undergone a few changes since the first F1 race at Silverstone in 1950. After you've had a chance to take a look at everything you need to know about Formula 1 racing and studied our ranking of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time, you might be curious to know more about its complex point system. We're here to unravel this intricate system and discuss how it's evolved along with the sport over the 70 years since its first race.